New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,725 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,725 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Aflac worth $52,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

