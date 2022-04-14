New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,924 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Southern worth $132,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

SO stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.