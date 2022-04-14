New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,472 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $161,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after acquiring an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

