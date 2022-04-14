New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,754 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $53,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $531,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $502,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 60,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

