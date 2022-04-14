New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,434 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $50,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

