New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,063 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avient were worth $60,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $199,711,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avient by 25.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 303,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. Avient Co. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

