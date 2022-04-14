New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $56,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 203,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

Shares of DHI opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

