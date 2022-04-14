New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 639,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $57,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.