New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of KLA worth $125,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

KLAC opened at $336.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.65. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.