New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $103,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.