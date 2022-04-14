New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $395.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.67.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

