New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,611 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baidu were worth $49,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Baidu by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 126,167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Baidu by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Baidu by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $222.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

