New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $50,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.