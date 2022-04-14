New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $64.34 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $64,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,516,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.17.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $181.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $132.48 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.30 and its 200-day moving average is $162.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

