New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $57.82 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $57,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 301,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

