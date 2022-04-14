New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $48.74 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $48,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $113,916,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

IFF stock opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

