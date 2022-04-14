New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $157.60 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,265 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Fiserv worth $157,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

