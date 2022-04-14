New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $114.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $114,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after acquiring an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

