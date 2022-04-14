New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,591 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,971 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $47,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,196,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 337,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.