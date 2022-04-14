New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $47,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,757,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

