New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,856 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Capital One Financial worth $150,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

NYSE COF opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

