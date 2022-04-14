New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $54,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,808,000 after purchasing an additional 210,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $273.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.90 and its 200 day moving average is $303.26. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

