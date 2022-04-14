New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 26,459 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,021,000.

VOO opened at $407.47 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

