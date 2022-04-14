New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,015 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of Mohawk Industries worth $51,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.64.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

