New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,632 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $55,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.