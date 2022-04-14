New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 376,909 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,909 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of DuPont de Nemours worth $99,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $68.97 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.41.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.