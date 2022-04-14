New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,636 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of General Motors worth $177,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 603.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

General Motors stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

