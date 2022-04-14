New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NHPEF stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. New Hope has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.
About New Hope (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Hope (NHPEF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.