New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.79. New Gold shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 70,110 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

