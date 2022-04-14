Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,021,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc bought 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,460.07.

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.

Shares of STIM opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

