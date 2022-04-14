NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.56

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 4385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NETGEAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

