NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. NetEase reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NTES stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. NetEase has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

