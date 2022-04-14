NerveNetwork (NVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $219,302.00

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $219,302.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007431 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

