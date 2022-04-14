Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nephros by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,532,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

