Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a growth of 444.7% from the March 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of RRSSF traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 1.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,544. Neometals has a 52-week low of 0.27 and a 52-week high of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.94.

Get Neometals alerts:

Neometals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.