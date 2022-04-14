Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a growth of 444.7% from the March 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Shares of RRSSF traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 1.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,544. Neometals has a 52-week low of 0.27 and a 52-week high of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.94.
Neometals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neometals (RRSSF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.