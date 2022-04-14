NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.66 Million

Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will report $116.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.20 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $115.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $527.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.40 million to $542.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $619.52 million, with estimates ranging from $574.90 million to $658.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $27,956,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.