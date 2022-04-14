Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 191.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.31. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

