Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOBY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 4,842,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,745. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

