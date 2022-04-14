Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $350,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,114,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,702,000 after acquiring an additional 876,597 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,462,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after acquiring an additional 554,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,960,000.

EWY traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,906. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

