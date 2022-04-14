Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 20,164,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,957,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

