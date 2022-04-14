NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,435,700 shares, an increase of 281.6% from the March 15th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 652.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBSPF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:RBSPF remained flat at $$2.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

