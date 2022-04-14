National Bankshares Trims Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Target Price to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.08.

WCP traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2911813 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

