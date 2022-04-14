National Bankshares Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Target Price to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

PEY stock traded up C$0.38 on Thursday, reaching C$14.50. 358,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,065. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$14.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.0114388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 183,633 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,511.65. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,849,397.25. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and sold 58,122 shares valued at $596,074.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

