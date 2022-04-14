National Bankshares Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

FRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.37.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.10. 218,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,231. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.66. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$7.24 and a one year high of C$15.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

