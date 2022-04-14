National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$108.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NA. Cormark lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$102.96.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA opened at C$93.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$86.48 and a 1 year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7364122 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.