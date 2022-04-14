National Bank Financial Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$5.75

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWEGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.