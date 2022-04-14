National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.