Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,027 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $62,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Nasdaq by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.61. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

