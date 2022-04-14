NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 434,271 shares.The stock last traded at $22.13 and had previously closed at $21.87.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

