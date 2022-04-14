Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,290,000 shares, an increase of 219.3% from the March 15th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MULN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,137,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,367,992. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.47. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87.

In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $55,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,611 shares of company stock worth $1,276,133. 84.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

