Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,290,000 shares, an increase of 219.3% from the March 15th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MULN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,137,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,367,992. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.47. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87.
In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $55,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,611 shares of company stock worth $1,276,133. 84.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.